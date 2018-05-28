Williams National Player of the Week

Latest
Beer, Tigers focused on advancing
Although Clemson did not land a national seed Monday it does not have time to dwell on it. Instead, the Tigers who were named the No. 10 seed during Monday’s NCAA selection show will immediately begin (…)
Lee: The next step is to win a regional
Clemson head coach Monte Lee felt his team deserved to be a national seed, but he isn’t worried about things he can’t control. Lee said the next step for the Tigers is to win a regional and that is (…)
Tigers did not land national seed
Clemson’s baseball team did not land a national seed Monday when the Tigers were named the No. 10 seed during the NCAA Baseball Tournament selection show. The Tigers learned Sunday night they were (…)
Higgins' move up the depth chart is no surprise
Just before the Orange team’s offense went out on the field for the second time in Clemson’s spring game last month, co-offensive coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott told the unit to go out and (…)
4-star dual-threat QB hopes to impress Clemson
With one committed already, Clemson is looking to take one more quarterback in the class of 2019. Among the signal-callers on the Tigers’ radar is four-star deal-threat John Rhys Plumlee. The (…)
Clemson ranks 12th heading into final round of stroke play
Bryson Nimmer fired a four-under-par 68 to hold a two-shot lead individually, and Clemson made the cut as a team for the final 15 of the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship on Sunday at Karsten Creek in (…)
TCI Preview and Predictions - Clemson seeding and regional
Monday at noon the national seeds and full bracket for the 2018 NCAA Baseball Tournament will be announced. Will Clemson be a national seed? Which regional winner will the winner of the Clemson regional (…)
Regional Host Teams Announced
The 16 regional host teams have been released for the 2018 NCAA Baseball Tournament. As expected Clemson will host a regional next weekend. The following teams will host a regional: Clemson Florida (…)