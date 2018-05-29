Clemson is ready to win a regional

Enough is enough says Clemson first baseman, Chris Williams. The senior says the 10th overall seed Tigers are not satisfied with just hosting a regional anymore.

Clemson hosted its first regional in four years two years ago when it was named a national seed following an ACC Championship. It was an exciting time. It was new. It was something the program had not done in a while

Last year, Clemson was just happy to be hosting a regional after ending the season on a slide, which put them in jeopardy as a host school. The results in both of those Clemson Regionals were the same … the lost. In 2016, Oklahoma State came in and handed the Tigers a loss, while last year Vanderbilt, with former Clemson assistant coach Tim Corbin, won the regional.

Clemson is no longer happy to just hosting a regional. It wants to get back to winning them, something that was very common back in the day.

“This is the most motivated group we have had in the past two years,” Williams said. “The past two years, we were just happy to host a regional, but now it is our third time around. It is business and we are here to win.”

Clemson (45-14) plays Morehead State in the Game 2 of the Clemson Regional at 6 p.m. on Friday. The Tigers have not won a regional since 2010 when it beat Auburn in the Auburn Regional. Its last regional win at home came in 2009.

“Through and through, I think our younger guys have matured through the course of the season,” outfielder Seth Beer said. “We had some big obstacles we have had to overcome throughout the year. I think they have learned a lot and I think the maturity on this team is just incredible.”

Logan Davidson agrees with both Williams and Beer this team is ready to take the next step.

“I definitely agree with that,” the shortstop said. “I think we all are motivated and headed in the same direction. I think we kind have that special feeling. There is not anyway to describe it. Everyone has that feeling that we are a special team and that we can do a lot of special things.”