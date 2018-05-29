Gilliam, Tigers excited to be at home this week

Clemson pitcher Ryley Gilliam talks about the Tigers No. 10 seed as they prepare to host the Clemson Regional this week in Clemson.

The Tigers (45-14) will play Morehead State Friday at 6 p.m. at Doug Kimgsmore Stadium in Clemson. Vanderbilt, the No. 2 seed in the Clemson Regional, will play St. John’s, the No. 3 seed, at noon on Friday in Game 1 of the regional.

Gilliam said the Tigers are excited about hosting a regional for a third straight year and they are not worried about not getting a national seed.