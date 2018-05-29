Gilliam, Tigers excited to be at home this week

Gilliam, Tigers excited to be at home this week

Feature

Gilliam, Tigers excited to be at home this week

Clemson pitcher Ryley Gilliam talks about the Tigers No. 10 seed as they prepare to host the Clemson Regional this week in Clemson.

The Tigers (45-14) will play Morehead State Friday at 6 p.m. at Doug Kimgsmore Stadium in Clemson. Vanderbilt, the No. 2 seed in the Clemson Regional, will play St. John’s, the No. 3 seed, at noon on Friday in Game 1 of the regional.

Gilliam said the Tigers are excited about hosting a regional for a third straight year and they are not worried about not getting a national seed.

Clemson sophomore golfer Doc Redman has decided to turn professional.   Redman helped Clemson to a number-13 national finish at the NCAA Tournament on Monday. A native of Raleigh, NC, Redman (…)

reply
4hr

Heading into Friday's Clemson Regional, Clemson, the No. 10 overall seed in the NCAA Baseball Tournament, has played as well as anyone in the 64-team field. The Tigers have won 19 of their last 22 games as (…)

