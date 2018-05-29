Michigan DL puts Clemson in Top 4

River Rouge (Mich.) defensive end Ruke Orhorhoro named Clemson one of his top four schools Tuesday via social media.

Michigan, Indiana and Kentucky also made the cut for the class of 2019 prospect.

“Thank you for All the support throughout this process!” Orhorhoro wrote in a Twitter post. “I thank god for blessing me and taking me this far, after long talks and consideration with my coaches and family these are my top schools. *Recruitment Still Open*”

Although he didn’t begin playing football until last season, Orhorhoro — a native of Nigeria — has collected two dozen scholarship offers.

Clemson offered him in late April.

“It was amazing. I was speechless,” Orhorhoro told TCI after getting the offer. “I was just sitting there like wow, this is the national champs. They have high graduation rates. It was big for me because they have one of the top business schools in the country, and they’re ranked like 20th out of all the top public schools in the nation. That’s big because they’re a good football school and have great education, so really it was like everything they do fits me.”

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables followed up the offer with a visit to Orhorhoro’s school last month.

Orhorhoro told TCI last month that he was looking to make a decision toward the end of the summer.

He visited Michigan and Kentucky in March after going to Indiana in February. He has yet to check out Clemson in person but said he plans to do so. So far, he has scheduled official visits to Kentucky and Indiana in June.

As a junior in 2017, Orhorhoro recorded double-digit sack and tackle-for-loss totals. He played basketball at Trillium Academy in Taylor, Mich., before transferring to River Rouge and playing his first season of football last year.