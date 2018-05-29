Tigers have 'eyes on' Florida OL

Clemson continues to evaluate potential offer candidates on its offensive line recruiting board, and one O-lineman the Tigers are still tracking is Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) product Kaleb Boateng.

Boateng (6-4, 290) visited Clemson in early March and has since been in contact with area recruiter Brent Venables.

“Coach Venables basically explained to me that I was still on their board and they had their eyes on me,” Boateng told TCI.

Boateng owns north of 30 scholarship offers, but his focus has narrowed to a smaller group of schools.

“My favorites in recruiting are Pitt, Maryland, Purdue, Louisville, Indiana, Tulane, USF and Kansas,” he said.

Boateng has scheduled an official visit to Pittsburgh the weekend of June 15, and plans to camp at FAU next month.

He does not currently plan to visit Clemson again after attending its junior day on March 3, though that would change if the Tigers were to offer.

“If they made a move I would definitely go back,” he said. “It is an amazing place.”

Boateng is looking to formally narrow down his college options at the end of next month. He intends to make his decision in the first week of December.

Clemson would have his attention should it come in with an offer going forward.

“If they offered me I would be so thankful and they would definitely be in my top set of schools,” he said.

Boateng was dominant at the offensive tackle position last season, totaling 38 pancake blocks and allowing just two sacks en route to second-team All-Broward County honors.