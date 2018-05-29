Tigers have something to prove

Heading into Friday’s Clemson Regional, Clemson, the No. 10 overall seed in the NCAA Baseball Tournament, has played as well as anyone in the 64-team field.

The Tigers have won 19 of their last 22 games as they get set to play Morehead State, the fourth seed in the Clemson Regional, at 6 p.m. Friday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

However, the last couple of days have been a little bit of letdown for the Clemson baseball team. The Tigers lost in the ACC Tournament semifinals to eventual ACC Champion Florida State this past weekend and then on Monday watched as Florida State and North Carolina both received national seeds, while the Tigers were left out.

To top it off, their regional was paired with FSU’s, meaning if both Clemson and the Seminoles win their respected regionals then Clemson is headed to Tallahassee for the Super Regional Round.

“They are a great ball club and they have great players on that team and have some great pitchers on that staff,” Clemson outfielder Seth Beer said. “At the end of the day it is just baseball. They went out there had some timely hits and won that ballgame. I would not say it dampens our confidence at all.”

Beer is right. The Tigers (45-14) still seem to have their confidence and if anything it has created a chip on their shoulder.

It was obvious during the selection show the ballclub was not pleased with the decisions of the NCAA Selection Committee.

The room was quiet the entire show as no player or coach made a sound after seeing FSU and North Carolina come up as national seeds or when they saw Vanderbilt and St. John’s were returning to Clemson for a second straight year.

As Clemson head coach Monte Lee said after the selection show, “it was business as usual” and the Tigers’ confidence does not seem to be affected at all by the results of the last few days. If anything, it has intensified.

“We have been a very consistent ballclub all year,” Lee said. “We had some ups and downs, but we have had way more ups than downs. This team has been extremely consistent all year.

“I felt like we played really good baseball in the ACC Tournament. We are in good shape right now. I feel very good about this week.”

As if the Tigers did not have enough motivation before Monday, they definitely have a lot now.