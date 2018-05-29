Tigers little upset with how committee handled Clemson Regional

When Seth Beer was told the Clemson team looked a little mad when it was watching Monday’s selection show, the All-American chuckled a little bit and tried to deflect the question.

However, his laugh said it all. It was obvious Clemson was a little upset with the way the NCAA selection committee handled the national seeding and the Clemson Regional as well on Monday. But, it was also obvious the Tigers will use all of it as motivation for this weekend’s Clemson Regional.

The Tigers (45-14) were snubbed as a national seed by the selection committee and then found out two teams from last year’s Clemson Regional—Vanderbilt and St. John’s—are returning for a second straight year.

“When I was sitting in the chair watching it, I felt like it was last year,” Clemson outfielder Seth Beer said Tuesday as Clemson prepare to play Morehead State Friday in Game 2 of the Clemson Regional. “‘Wow! It is the same teams and stuff and the same setup. But we as returners, we have to look at it as a totally different experience.”

NCAA Selection Committee Chairman Ray Tanner, who is the former head baseball coach at South Carolina and now athletic director, admitted on Monday to D1Baseball.com’s Aaron Fitt that the committee dropped the ball with the Clemson Regional and overlooked the fact Vanderbilt and St. John’s were returning to Clemson for a second straight year.

“I think in hindsight you say, would you make some adjustments, and you probably could…Maybe if somebody had noticed it immediately it would have been changed,” Fitt quoted Tanner as saying on Twitter.

Clemson players were a little surprised to hear the selection committee admit they messed up in the process.

“I can’t do anything to change that. My teammates can’t do anything to change that,” Beer said. “The one thing we can do is prepare every day leading up to the regional and go out there and play to the best of our abilities.”

“It is what it is,” shortstop Logan Davidson said. “We are not going to worry about it. We are going to be ready for whatever comes. Whoever is starting and whoever is playing, we are going to be ready.

“It is kind of weird having three of the four teams back in the regional, but hey, we don’t make those decisions so we are going to do the best we can and prepare for whatever is coming.”

Regardless, it’s obvious the Tigers are fired up and ready to prove something to the committee and anyone else who doubts them.

“I think it is one of those things where you want to go out there and compete and show people how good we are and stuff,” Beer said. “But the thing with that is you cannot put too much pressure on yourself.

“For us it just about keeping your head down and going about your business and doing everything you can to make them understand that, ‘Hey, we are a good squad, too.’”