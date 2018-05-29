Weather playing havoc on Clemson’s practice

For a second straight day, Clemson’s baseball team had to figure out a way to get a practice thanks to heavy showers and storms that continue to pour on the Clemson area.

On Monday, the Tigers hit in the cages and worked out, while on Tuesday they went inside the Poe Indoor Practice Facility over at football.

“We would love to be able to go outside and practice on our own field, but the weather is not cooperating with us right now,” Clemson head baseball coach Monte Lee said. “Again, you can’t control the weather and there is no need to worry about it. We were able to get a great practice in today.”

Clemson, who will host the Clemson Regional in the NCAA Baseball Tournament this weekend at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, hit the cages again on Tuesday before heading over to the indoor practice field at Clemson.

“We spent some time in the cages and got a lot of really good swings in so it was quality time in the cages and then came in and did plenty of fundamental work here in the indoor facility,” Lee said. “We are lucky that we have an indoor facility that we can come into inclement weather and get a good work out in.”

Lee, whose Tigers will play No. 4 seed Morehead State on Friday a 6 p.m., said it is great to have an indoor facility to go into when there is inclement weather like there it has been the past two days.

“The football staff is great to work with,” Lee said. “As long as it is available, they always let us come over here and get a workout in so we really appreciate it.”

Clemson (45-14) hopes to get on Tiger Feld at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday, but right now they are looking at a 90-percent chance of rain and thunderstorms in the area. If that happens, then the Tigers will be back inside for another day.

“Overall, we got a great practice in today,” Lee said. “We would love to be on the field, but it is what it is and we just have to move forward.”