5-star Ladson locked in with Clemson

Miami (Fla.) South Dade five-star wide receiver Frank Ladson remains locked in with Clemson.

Ladson committed to the Tigers over Miami, Georgia, Florida and others before the spring game on April 14, and he hasn’t looked back since.

“It’s been great,” Ladson said of life as a Clemson pledge.

Earlier this month, Clemson co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Jeff Scott paid a visit to Ladson at his school during the spring evaluation period.

The prized member of Clemson’s 2019 recruiting class said he communicates with Scott on a weekly basis.

“Just checking on me talking about school, football and making sure I’m taking care of my body and just preparing for this season and when I enroll early,” Ladson said.

Ladson is also continuing to build upon his relationship with his fellow commits and likes the way Clemson’s 2019 class looks so far.

“It’s great,” he said. “Everybody is going to be able to come in and work to compete at a high level.”

Ladson (6-3, 178) is ranked as the No. 3 receiver nationally and No. 21 overall prospect in the 2019 recruiting class.

As a junior last season, Ladson caught 29 passes for 687 yards and nine touchdowns. He heads into his upcoming senior season hoping to improve on one part of his game in particular.

“My yards after catch,” he said.

What can Tiger fans expect to see from him on the field in the future?

“A game-changer,” he said. “Someone that can make big plays whenever my number is called.”

Ladson said he has still been hearing from other schools such as Miami, Florida State, Florida, Alabama and Georgia since he committed to Clemson.

But his pledge is rock solid and he can’t wait to join “Wide Receiver U.”

“Very excited,” he said. “I can’t wait. ALL IN.”