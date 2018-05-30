Mitchell, Reed will return to Clemson

After spending the last three weeks working out for NBA teams, Clemson guards Shelton Mitchell and Marquise Reed decided to return to school and complete their last season at Clemson, The Clemson Insider learned on Monday.

The two, who graduated from Clemson earlier this month, put their names in the NBA Draft back on April 2, but they did not sign with an agent, which left the door open for their return to school. They wanted to test the waters of the draft market, but more than anything get feedback from NBA teams on what they need to do in order to improve their draft stock for next year.

The two Tigers helped guide Clemson to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in seven years this past season, and the program’s first Sweet 16 appearance since 1997.

Reed led the Tigers at 15.8 points per game. He also averaged 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, while helping Clemson to a 25-10 record and a tie for third place in the ACC Standings. He also shot 43 percent from the field and 84.5 percent from the foul line.

Mitchell averaged 12.2 points and 3.0 rebounds per game in 2017-’18, to go along with 3.7 assists per night. He led the team in free throw shooting at 85.7 percent as well, while also shooting 40 percent from the field.

With the two guards coming back, plus center Elijah Thomas, Clemson will likely be one of the favorites in the ACC next year. CBS Sports.com already has the Tigers ranked No. 23 in their preseason basketball poll for next season.