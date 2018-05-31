Beer, Gilliam, Davidson named All-Americans

Three Tigers were named to Baseball American’s All-American team. Seth Beer made the first team, Ryley Gilliam the second and Logan Davidson the third team.

Oregon State led the nation with four All-Americans. Florida and Clemson tied for second with three.

First Team

Year AVG OBP SLG AB R H HR RBI BB SO SB C Joey Bart, Georgia Tech Jr. .359 .471 .632 220 55 79 16 38 41 56 3 1B Bren Spillane, Illinois Jr. .389 .498 .903 175 57 68 23 60 36 57 16 2B Kody Clemens, Texas Jr. .344 .437 .703 209 53 72 19 61 34 37 4 3B Jonathan India, Florida Jr. .362 .502 .723 188 57 68 17 42 47 47 11 SS Terrin Vavra, Minnesota Jr. .405 .477 .620 163 43 66 7 42 23 13 6 OF Seth Beer, Clemson Jr. .316 .471 .656 209 60 66 20 52 52 31 1 OF Trevor Larnach, Oregon State Jr. .324 .447 .637 204 52 66 17 64 40 50 3 OF Bryant Packard, East Carolina So. .403 .460 .680 206 47 83 14 50 19 42 5 DH Andrew Vaughn, California So. .402 .531 .819 199 59 80 23 63 44 18 4 UTL Brooks Wilson, Stetson Sr. .287 .399 .437 167 28 48 3 26 31 39 8 Year W L ERA G CG SV IP H BB SO AVG SP Logan Gilbert, Stetson Jr. 10 1 2.52 14 0 0 100 60 20 143 .171 SP Casey Mize, Auburn Jr. 9 5 3.07 15 0 0 103 73 10 140 .209 SP Nick Sandlin, Southern Mississippi Jr. 9 0 1.13 14 0 0 95 51 15 134 .166 SP Brady Singer, Florida Jr. 10 1 2.25 13 1 0 88 59 18 92 .186 RP Michael Byrne, Florida Jr. 2 1 1.99 29 0 13 45 33 4 46 .200 RP Jack LIttle, Stanford So. 3 0 0.66 23 0 15 41 24 7 54 .170 UTL Brooks Wilson, Stetson Sr. 6 0 2.13 31 0 20 55 40 19 68 .197

Second Team

Year AVG OBP SLG AB R H HR RBI BB SO SB C Adley Rutschman, Oregon State So. .391 .494 .594 197 44 77 6 63 44 30 1 1B Spencer Torkelson, Arizona State Fr. .320 .440 .473 206 59 66 25 53 38 44 4 2B Nick Dunn, Maryland Jr. .330 .419 .561 212 39 70 10 39 32 19 3 3B Josh Jung, Texas Tech So. .381 .484 .650 226 63 86 11 73 33 29 4 SS Cadyn Grenier, Oregon State Jr. .335 .420 .477 218 57 73 4 42 27 43 8 OF Devlin Granberg, Dallas Baptist Sr. .426 .531 .651 235 65 100 11 65 50 41 23 OF Grant Little, Texas Tech So. .378 .477 .675 209 58 79 12 67 37 30 9 OF Steele Walker, Oklahoma Jr. .326 .441 .606 216 48 76 13 53 31 48 7 DH Alec Bohm, Wichita State Jr. .339 .436 .625 224 57 76 16 55 39 28 9 UTL Tanner Dodson, California Jr. .328 .389 .407 189 35 62 1 23 15 30 12 Year W L ERA G CG SV IP H BB SO AVG SP Kyle Brnovich, Elon So. 8 2 1.71 15 1 0 105 57 36 147 .159 SP Colton Eastman, Cal State Fullerton Jr. 9 3 2.26 15 1 0 104 73 26 108 .208 SP Blaine Knight, Arkansas Jr. 10 0 2.78 15 0 0 87 76 21 86 .234 SP John Rooney, Hofstra Jr. 8 2 1.23 13 3 0 95 51 27 108 .166 RP Parker Caracci, Mississippi R-So. 4 2 1.86 25 0 10 44 38 10 68 .246 RP Ryley Gilliam, Clemson Jr. 2 3 0.99 24 0 11 36 19 22 53 .153 UTL Tanner Dodson, California Jr. 2 1 2.48 19 0 11 40 36 7 35 .235

Third Team