Clemson’s football team travels to Texas A&M in Week 2 for a critical non-conference game with national championship implications at stake.

The Tigers will face familiar foe Jimbo Fisher, who is the new head coach of the Aggies after leaving Florida State last year to come to College Station, Texas.

The game time has been announced as a 7 p.m. kick on ESPN in the battle of two of the head coaches with two combined national titles in the last four years.