Georgia corner gives Clemson visit high marks

On Wednesday, Clemson played host to talented cornerback Dequanteous Watts of Atlanta (Ga.) Maynard Jackson.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Watts, who gave the visit high marks.

“It was fun,” he said, “and I can’t wait to get back there!”

Watts (6-2, 171) was able to tour the Allen Reeves football complex, spend time with Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and try on a Clemson uniform during the customary visit photoshoot.

The fast-rising class of 2019 prospect cited a couple of the highlights of his experience.

“The facility and how the players and coaches treated me,” he said.

Reed stopped by Watts’ school to watch him compete during the spring evaluation period.

During the visit, Reed let Watts know he likes him a lot and talked about the possibility of a Clemson scholarship offer.

“He likes my size,” Watts said, “and he wants to build a relationship with me to get to know me better, and then the offer will come right along.”

Watts played wide receiver his first two years of high school before moving to cornerback as a junior last season. The position switch has paid off, as he has seen his recruitment take off this spring.

Since early May, Watts has collected offers from Pittsburgh, Boston College, West Virginia, Ole Miss, Virginia, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Rutgers, among others.

An offer from Clemson would put the Tigers at or near the top of his list, though he is keeping all of his options open right now.

“They will be a top choice,” he said, “but I’m still open to any school, and I plan to narrow the list down to a top seven by the first of July.”

Watts said he plans to commit to his school of choice on August 3. He feels UCF and Georgia, both of which have yet to offer, are recruiting him the hardest along with Boston College and West Virginia.