Getting to know the Clemson Regional

This year’s regiona will look very familiar to the Tigers with two of the teams back for the second year in a row. In this Clemson Regional preview, TCI gives fans a further glimpse into each team playing in the regional.

#1 Clemson 45-14 (22-8; 1st ACC Atlantic)

Nickname: Tigers

Conference: Atlantic Coast

Head Coach: Monte Lee (3rd season at Clemson, 9th season overall)

2017 Record: 42-21 (17-13; 3rd ACC Atlantic) – Clemson Regional

2018 Pre-Season: 3rd in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)

2018 Home Record: 26-7 (2017: 29-11)

Offensive Statistical Leaders

Batting Average: .316 (#28 Seth Beer – JR)

RBIs: 66 (#27 Chris Williams – SR)

Home Runs: 20 (#28 Seth Beer – JR)

Doubles: 17 (#8 Logan Davidson – SO)

Walks: 52 (#28 Seth Beer – JR)

Stolen Bases: 10 (#8 Logan Davidson – SO)

Pitching Statistical Leaders:

Wins: 8 (#19 Brooks Crawford – JR)

ERA: 2.40 (#35 Ryan Miller – SR)

Appearances: 27 (#23 Carson Spiers – SO)

Saves: 11 (#44 Ryley Gilliam – JR)

Innings: 77.0 (#24 Jake Higginbotham – *SO)

Strikeouts: 69 (#29 Spencer Strider – FR)

Top Position Players:

#28 Seth Beer (JR) .316 BA with 11 2B, 20 HR, & 52 RBI in 59 games

#10 Kyle Wilkie (SO) .315 BA with 9 2B, 4 HR, & 35 RBI in 58 games

#8 Logan Davidson (SO) .298 BA with 17 2B, 15 HR, & 45 RBI in 59 games

#27 Chris Williams (SR) .275 BA with 11 2B, 17 HR, & 66 RBI in 59 games

Top Pitchers:

#44 Ryley Gilliam 0.99 ERA, 2-3, 11 SV, 24 App/0 GS, 36.1 IP, 22 BB, 53 K, .153 OBA

#35 Ryan Miller (SR) 2.40 ERA, 6-1, 4 SV, 24 App/0 GS, 63.2 IP, 15 BB, 58 K, .216 OBA

#24 Jake Higginbotham (*SO) 3.27 ERA, 6-1, 15 App/15 GS, 77.0 IP, 30 BB, 62 K, .230 OBA

#19 Brooks Crawford (JR) 3.35 ERA, 8-2, 15 App/15 GS, 75.1 IP, 16 BB, 56 K, .240 OBA

#2 Vanderbilt 31-25 (16-13; 4th SEC East)

Nickname: Commodores

Conference: SEC

Head Coach: Tim Corbin (16th year at Vanderbilt; 22nd year overall)

2017 Season: 36-25-1 (15-13-1; 3rd SEC East) – Corvallis Super Regional

2018 Pre-Season: 3rd in SEC East (7 teams)

2018 Road Record: 7-11 (2017: 12-13)

2018 Neutral Record: 2-5 (2017: 3-1)

Offensive Statistical Leaders

Batting Average: .332 (#16 Austin Martin – FR)

RBIs: 40 (#18 Pat DeMarco – FR)

Home Runs: 12 (#19 Stephen Scott – JR)

Doubles: 15 (#5 Philip Clarke – FR)

Walks: 31 (#16 Austin Martin – FR)

Stolen Bases: 21 (#16 Austin Martin – FR)

Pitching Statistical Leaders:

Wins: 7 (#44 Mason Hickman – FR)

ERA: 3.47 (#29 Patrick Raby – JR)

Appearances: 18 (#21 Tyler Brown – FR/#34 Zach King – SO)

Saves: 3 (#21 Tyler Brown – FR/#34 Zach King – SO)

Innings: 85.0 (#66 Drake Fellows – SO)

Strikeouts: 94 (#66 Drake Fellows – SO)

Top Position Players:

#16 Austin Martin (FR) .332 BA with 11 2B, 1 HR, & 17 RBI in 53 games

#5 Philip Clarke (FR) .302 BA with 15 2B, 4 HR, & 33 RBI in 52 games

#12 Connor Kaiser (JR) .283 BA with 12 2B, 3 HR, & 34 RBI in 53 games

#18 Pat DeMarco (FR) .276 BA with 10 2B, 9 HR, & 40 RBI in 56 games

Top Pitchers:

#34 Zach King (SO) 3.09 ERA, 1-3, 18 App/2 GS, 43.2 IP, 17 BB, 45 K, .224 OBA

#29 Patrick Raby (JR) 3.47 ERA, 4-5, 14 App/11 GS, 62.1 IP, 28 BB, 52 K, .268 OBA

#66 Drake Fellows (SO) 3.81 ERA, 6-4, 14 App/14 GS, 85.0 IP, 31 BB, 94 K, .217 OBA

#44 Mason Hickman (FR) 4.96 ERA, 7-2, 14 App/11 GS, 65.1 IP, 24 BB, 60 K, .248 OBA

#3 St. John’s (NY) 39-15 (16-3; 1st Big East)

Nickname: Red Storm

Conference: Big East

Head Coach: Ed Blankmeyer (22nd season at St. John’s; 22nd season overall)

2017 Record: 42-13 (13-5; 2nd Big East) – Clemson Regional

2018 Pre-Season: 1st in Big East (7 teams); Received 5 of 7 first-place votes

2018 Road Record: 16-9 (2017: 13-5)

2018 Neutral Record: 3-0 (2017: 12-4)

Offensive Statistical Leaders

Batting Average: .356 (#11 John Valente – GR)

RBIs: 43 (#2 Josh Shaw – JR)

Home Runs: 10 (#29 Anthony Brocato – SR)

Doubles: 16 (#2 Josh Shaw – JR)

Walks: 25 (#6 Jamie Galazin – SR)

Stolen Bases: 11 (#11 John Valente – GR)

Pitching Statistical Leaders:

Wins: 11 (#8 Sean Mooney – SO)

ERA: 2.48 (#38 Kevin Magee – SR)

Appearances: 24 (#44 Joe LaSorsa – SO)

Saves: 7 (#44 Joe LaSorsa – SO)

Innings: 89.1 (#8 Sean Mooney – SO)

Strikeouts: 100 (#8 Sean Mooney – SO)

Top Position Players:

#11 John Valente (GR) .356 BA with 6 2B, 5 HR, & 40 RBI in 53 games

#28 Luke Stampfl (GR) .333 BA with 11 2B, 6 HR, & 32 RBI in 54 games

#34 Wyatt Mascarella (JR) .333 BA with 14 2B, 3 HR, & 25 RBI in 47 games

#6 Jamie Galazin (SR) .327 BA with 14 2B, 6 HR, & 42 RBI in 54 games

Top Pitchers:

#44 Joe LaSorsa (SO) 2.05 ERA, 4-0, 7 SV, 24 App/0 GS, 48.1 IP, 12 BB, 34 K, .249 OBA

#38 Kevin Magee (SR) 2.48 ERA, 6-3, 14 App/13 GS, 72.2 IP, 13 BB, 90 K, .245 OBA

#8 Sean Mooney (SO) 2.52 ERA, 11-2, 15 App/15 GS, 89.1 IP, 25 BB, 100 K, .209 OBA

#28 Michael LoPresti (JR) 3.05 ERA, 4-3, 16 App/15 GS, 76.2 IP, 28 BB, 55 K, .238 OBA

#4 Morehead State 37-24 (18-12; T-3rd OVC)

Nickname: Eagles

Conference: Ohio Valley

Head Coach: Mike McGuire (6th season at Morehead State; 9th season overall)

2017 Record: 36-23 (18-11; 2nd OVC) – N/A

2018 Pre-Season: 2nd in OVC (out of 11 teams); Received 5 of 22 first-place votes

2018 Road Record: 15-13 (2017: 9-14)

2018 Neutral Record: 7-3 (2017: 5-4)

Offensive Statistical Leaders

Batting Average: .374 (#1 Braxton Morris – SR)

RBIs: 69 (#3 Trevor Snyder – JR)

Home Runs: 18 (#3 Trevor Snyder – JR)

Doubles: 25 (#1 Braxton Morris – SR)

Walks: 53 (#7 Reid Leonard – JR)

Stolen Bases: 6 (#1 Braxton Morris – SR)

Pitching Statistical Leaders:

Wins: 8 (#27 Cory Conway – *FR)

ERA: 3.70 (#27 Cory Conway – *FR)

Appearances: 34 (#27 Cory Conway – *FR)

Saves: 4 (#22 Dom Masullo – SO/#27 Cory Conway – *FR)

Innings: 84.2 (#44 Dalton Stambaugh – *SO)

Strikeouts: 80 (#44 Dalton Stambaugh – *SO)

Top Position Players:

#1 Braxton Morris (SR) .374 BA with 25 2B, 7 HR, & 59 RBI in 61 games

#3 Trevor Snyder (JR) .337 BA with 13 2B, 18 HR, & 69 RBI in 57 games

#7 Reid Leonard (JR) .347 BA with 14 2B, 4 HR, & 40 RBI in 60 games

#12 Niko Hulsizer (JR) .321 BA with 11 2B, 12 HR, & 38 RBI in 40 games

Top Pitchers:

#27 Cory Conway (*FR) 3.70 ERA, 8-3, 4 SV, 34 App/0 GS, 48.2 IP, 19 BB, 50 K, .221 OBA

#8 David Calderon 4.10 ERA, 1-3, 9 App/9 GS, 41.2 IP, 20 BB, 59 K, .229 OBA

#31 Kyle Cantu 5.62 ERA, 4-1, 2 SV, 20 App/12 GS, 64.0 IP, 22 BB, 51 K, .325 OBA

#44 Dalton Stambaugh (*SO) 6.17 ERA, 7-3, 1 SV, 17 App/15 GS, 84.2 IP, 28 BB, 80 K, .298 OBA