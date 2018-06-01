4-star Alabama QB hopes to earn Clemson offer

Clemson has yet to offer a quarterback in the class of 2020. The Tigers are first focused on finding one more quarterback for the 2019 class, and they typically don’t offer underclassmen quarterbacks anyway.

With that said, Clemson’s evaluations of signal-callers in the next class are well underway, as it won’t be long until the Tigers turn their attention to 2020 quarterback pursuits.

One rising junior quarterback that Clemson remains high on, and vice versa, is Hoover (Ala.) dual-threat Robby Ashford. The four-star is keeping in touch with quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter and communicated with him again last week.

“We had a very good talk,” Ashford said. “He told me that they’re trying to find a QB for the ‘19 class and that they recruit QBs slowly, but that I’m one of their top guys, and how they want me to come visit in the summer and hang with them, also to come visit during the season for a game.”

Ashford (6-3, 205) competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer and is looking to visit Clemson again this summer, possibly as early as this month.

“I’m hoping to just get a great feel like I did the last time,” Ashford said of what he wants to get out of the Clemson visit. “I’m not expecting an offer right now because I know Clemson is real careful about what QBs they offer. In my opinion I haven’t proven myself enough yet to think I deserve the offer because of my injury, so I’m hoping to have a breakout season and hopefully receive an offer when it’s all said and done.”

Ashford is also a star on the baseball diamond who will likely be an MLB Draft candidate in a couple of years. He suffered a torn labrum while sliding this past season, but is on track to be fully recovered from the injury by the start of his junior football season. He is expected to take the reigns as Hoover’s starting quarterback in 2018.

“They told me I’m ahead of schedule, so the plan is that I start throwing in July and be back for the first game of the season,” he said.

Ashford underwent surgery on the shoulder in April and won’t be able to compete at camps this summer, though he is still planning visits to a number of schools such as Georgia, Auburn and Clemson.

Georgia and Auburn have both offered Ashford, as have Florida, NC State, Missouri and Illinois.

Ashford is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 7 prospect from Alabama, No. 3 dual-threat quarterback and No. 179 overall prospect in the 2020 class.