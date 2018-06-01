Clemson fights back in the sixth inning

Clemson fights back in the sixth inning

Clemson picked up two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the game against Morehead State.

Kyle Wilkie’s two-out base hit, which came off the glove of Eagles’ shortstop Reid Leonard, allowed Jordan Greene to come home with the tying run.

The inning ended on the same play as Justin Hawkins was thrown out at home plate with what could have been the go-head run.

Clemson cut the Morehead State lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Hawkins doubled down the left field line to score Drew Wharton, who led off the inning with a walk. Two batters later Greene singled to left field to set Hawkins up with his RBI double.

Through six innings, the game was tied at 3.

