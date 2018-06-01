Clemson opens play in their regional Friday night at 6 PM against Morehead State. TCI previews tonight’s contest in this edition of Countdown to First Pitch.

Morehead State (37-24) @ #2 Clemson (45-14)

Top-seeded Clemson welcomes fourth-seeded Morehead State to Doug Kingsmore Stadium for the first time since 2013 as both teams open the 2018 Clemson Regional with a 6:00 p.m. scheduled first pitch.

The Series

Meetings: 5 (first met in 1997)

Series Record: Clemson leads 5-0

Record at Clemson: Clemson leads 5-0 (Clemson leads 5-0 at DKS)

Last Meeting(s): Clemson won 2 midweek games in 2013 (10-5, 5-2)

Lee: N/A

NCAA Tournament Notes

Clemson is making its 43rd NCAA Tournament appearance (10th consecutive and 31 of last 32 seasons). All-time the Tigers are 118-91 (.565) in the NCAA Tournament with a 48-15 record at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Morehead State is making its fourth NCAA Tournament appearance (1997, 1983, 2015, and 2018). All-time the Eagles are 2-6 (.250) in the NCAA Tournament with a 0-4 record in true road games.

Clemson has previously faced a team from the Ohio Valley Conference once in NCAA Tournament play. The Tigers defeated fourth-seeded Tennessee Tech twice (5-4, 10-0) in the 2009 Clemson Regional.

Morehead State has previously faced a current ACC member twice in NCAA Tournament play. The Eagles lost to then-independent Miami (FL) 6-1 in the 1977 South Regional and lost to Louisville 7-2 in the 2015 Louisville Regional.

Worth Noting

Clemson is 5-3 all-time on June 1st with a 2-0 record at home.

The Tigers and Morehead State have three common opponents (Austin Peay, Louisville, and Western Carolina) in 2018. Clemson went 5-3 in those games (Austin Peay – 3-6, 10-1, 3-2 in 11; Louisville – 3-1, 4-3, 1-5; Western Carolina – 10-8) while the Eagles were 1-4 (Austin Peay – 4-10, 9-15, 7-6; Louisville 10-16; Western Carolina – 2-6).

Clemson has faced four current members of the Ohio Valley Conference (Austin Peay – 4, Eastern Kentucky – 2, Morehead State – 5, Tennessee Tech – 5). Clemson is 15-1 in those games, including a 14-1 mark at home.

Coach Lee has only faced Austin Peay from the OVC, winning two out of three home games against the Governors earlier in the season.

The Eagles

Head Coach: Mike McGuire (6th season at Morehead State

2017 Record: 36-23 (18-1; 2nd Ohio Valley Conference) – N/A – NR

2018 Preseason: 2nd in OVC (out of 11 teams); Received 5 of 22 first-place votes

Road Record: 15-13 (9-14 in 2017)

Last Week: Went 5-1 in OVC Tournament to win OVC title (12-7 over Eastern Kentucky, 18-9 over Southeast Missouri, 5-10 to #19 Tennessee Tech, 5-2 over Eastern Kentucky, 11-6 over #19 Tennessee Tech, 4-3 over #19 Tennessee Tech)

2018 Batting Stats: .317 (8.6 RPG) with 142 2B, 15 3B, 83 HR, 303 BB, 75 HBP, 357 K, 33-52 SB

2018 Pitching Stats: 5.89 ERA, .281 OBA (595 hits), 283 BB & 554 K in 542.1 innings

2018 Fielding Stats: .968 (75 errors in 2330 chances)

The Tigers

2017 Record: 42-21 (17-13; 3rd Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – 22 USA, 23 BA, 24 D1, 25 CB

2018 Preseason: 3rd in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)

Home Record: 26-7 (29-11 in 2017)

Last Week: Went 2-1 in ACC Baseball Championship; lost in Semifinals (21-4 in 7 innings over Notre Dame, 7-1 over Miami (FL), 4-5 to #9 Florida State)

2018 Batting Stats: .261 (6.5 RPG) with 89 2B, 2 3B, 94 HR, 326 BB, 55 HBP, 497 K, 48-65 SB

2018 Pitching Stats: 3.36 ERA, .233 OBA (463 hits), 218 BB & 489 K in 535.2 innings

2018 Fielding Stats: .975 (56 errors in 2224 chances)

Projected Starting Lineups

Morehead State

C 34 Hunter Fain (JR/.205 BA with 10 2B, 7 HR, & 32 RBI in 57 games)

1B 3 Trevor Snyder (SO/.337 BA with 13 2B, 18 HR, & 69 RBI in 57 games)

2B 1 Braxton Morris (SR/.374 BA with 25 2B, 7 HR, & 59 RBI in 61 games)

SS 7 Reid Leonard (JR/.347 BA with 14 2B, 4 HR, & 40 RBI in 60 games)

3B 11 Eli Boggess (SR/.314 BA with 14 2B, 4 HR, & 36 RBI in 49 games)

LF 12 Niko Hulsizer (JR/.321 BA with 11 2B, 12 HR, & 38 RBI in 40 games)

CF 21 Connor Pauly (JR/.342 BA with 17 2B, 8 HR, & 51 RBI in 58 games)

RF 6 Jake Hammon (JR/.364 BA with 8 2B, 9 HR, & 51 RBI in 58 games)

DH 18 Tyler Niemann (SR/.333 BA with 20 2B, 7 HR, & 42 RBI in 57 games)

Clemson

C 10 Kyle Wilkie (SO/.315 BA with 9 2B, 4 HR, & 35 RBI in 58 games)

1B 27 Chris Williams (SR/.275 BA with 11 2B, 17 HR, & 66 RBI in 59 games)

2B 9 Jordan Greene (JR/.248 BA with 5 2B, 5 HR, & 20 RBI in 44 games)

SS 8 Logan Davidson (SO/.298 BA with 17 2B, 15 HR, & 45 RBI in 59 games)

3B 25 Patrick Cromwell (SR/.233 BA with 6 2B, 7 HR, & 26 RBI in 54 games)

LF 5 Sam Hall (FR/.234 BA with 3 2B, 2 HR, & 7 RBI in 22 games)

CF 13 Drew Wharton (SR/.245 BA with 12 2B, 7 HR, & 38 RBI in 59 games)

RF 28 Seth Beer (JR/.316 BA with 11 2B, 20 HR, & 52 RBI in 59 games)

DH 4 Grayson Byrd (*JR/.241 BA with 2 2B, 9 HR, & 26 RBI in 44 games)

Projected Starting Pitchers

*SO LHP 44 Dalton Stambaugh (7-3/17 app/15 GS/6.17 ERA (84.2 IP)/.298 OBA (102 hits)/28 BB/80 K)

vs.

JR RHP 19 Brooks Crawford (8-2/15 app/15 GS/3.35 ERA (75.1 IP)/.240 OBA (68 hits)/17 BB/56 K)