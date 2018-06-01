Tigers confident heading into Clemson Regional

Logan Davidson seemed utterly confident at Thursday’s press conference before Clemson takes on Morehead St. Friday evening.

Being the leadoff batter, Davidson has the power to create major momentum for his teammates at the plate.

Going into the Clemson Regional, Davidson is hitting .400 with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs in just 19 games … every pitcher’s worst nightmare.

“He is not the only guy in that lineup either…there are a lot of great hitters in Clemson’s lineup,” Morehead State head coach Mike McGuire said. “We have got to limit the free passes and fill up the strike zone.”

With a nearly .300 batting average, Davidson clearly has no issue with being pressured at the plate. He enjoys the challenge of being the first up every game. Davidson has the chance to get the energy flowing for his teammates and has done so many times this season.

Even after losing in the ACC Tournament semifinals last weekend, Davidson is still confident his team will be ready to face the Eagles on Friday.

“The bats were pretty hot over that whole week and I think that is going to drive us this weekend,” he said. “That was definitely a big moment for our team. I think that is going to help drive that momentum into this week. Obviously we didn’t do exactly what we wanted to do there, but for the most part we played pretty well. I think we are definitely going to take that momentum from the couple of games that we did play.”

Three of the four teams from last year’s regional—Clemson, Vanderbilt and St. John’s— will play against one another again this weekend. Because of this, Davidson and his teammates know exactly what to expect.

“I think we are definitely more prepared especially having hosting the past few years,” he said. “I feel like this week we have had really good practices. Even with the rain, we have done a really good job of getting after it out there.”

Emotions are running high for the Clemson baseball team as they go into the regional today. This could be the start of a busy month or the end of an era. However, Davidson is not letting this pressure get to him.

“I feel very prepared and we have a lot of older guys,” he said. “We have a lot of seniors that are probably going to get drafted. Along with that there is going to be a lot of emotion this weekend. We are really excited about that.”