Vanderbilt advances to winner’s bracket

Vanderbilt pitcher Drake Fellows pitched seven scoreless innings, while striking out eight batters as the No. 2 Commodores beat No. 3 St. John’s, 2-0, in Game 1 of the Clemson Regional on Friday.

“It was great game by Drake from start to finish,” Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin said afterwards. “I thought he was more effective as the game went on. He pitched out of that tough jam in the sixth when they had runners on first and second and had the middle of their order up, but he struck two hitters out where it typically does not go that way.

“Then in the seventh inning he just attacked the strike zone. He was up 0-2 on the first two hitters and came back and struck out the next guy.”

Fellows was the story of the game as he allowed just three hits in seven innings, just barely out pitching St. John’s Sean Mooney, who went 5 2/3 innings and gave up just two runs and five hits.

Reid Schaller and Chandler Day finished the game for Fellows by pitching scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth innings.

“My feeling was to just got out there and throw it,” Fellows said. “I love to throw the ball. I just did the same thing I’ve always done.”

The Commodores (32-25) now advance to the winner’s bracket game where they will play the winner of Morehead State and Clemson in Game 2 at 6 p.m. Corbin said he does not know who he will pitch in Saturday’s game, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

“We don’t know who our opponent is, yet,” he said. “We will see how it plays out. We will make a decision and see what is best for us.”

During the season, Vanderbilt’s regular rotation was Fellows, Patrick Raby and Mason Hickman. Both Raby and Hickman are right-handed pitchers.

“I don’t even know,” Corbin said. “We have a couple of more starters and I just want to match them up accordingly.”

Raby was 4-5 this season with a 3.47 ERA, while Hickman has a 4.96 ERA with a 7-2 mark.