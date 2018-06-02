4-star DB includes Clemson in Top 5

Lawrenville (Ga.) Archer four-star safety Jalyn Phillips named Clemson, Southern Cal, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Alabama his top five schools on Saturday via Twitter.

Phillips (6-1, 190) trimmed Georgia, Florida State, Oregon, Ohio State and Nebraska from the top 10 he released in March.

The Tigers have yet to offer Phillips but are interested, and Clemson is an offer he covets.

“It would mean the world,” Phillips told The Clemson Insider this spring. “I have a good relationship with all the coaches there and keep talking to them, so it would mean a lot.”

Phillips has visited Clemson numerous times, including for games last fall.

When he thinks about Clemson, it’s hard for him to pinpoint only one thing that that stands out.

“Just the whole program,” he said of what he likes. “Academic wise, the facility, how big it is… They focus on football and academics, and that’s just great.”

Phillips also announced that he will commit on Aug. 20.

As a junior last season, Phillips posted 58 tackles and an interception.

ESPN ranks Phillips as the No. 24 safety in the class of 2019.