5-star WR calls Clemson offer 'a receiver's dream'

On Friday, Clemson extended a scholarship offer to Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia five-star wide receiver Julian Fleming.

The rising junior is ranked as the country’s No. 1 receiver in the class of 2020.

“It was big,” Fleming told The Clemson Insider. “They’ve been sending me a lot of stuff in the mail, so it was finally nice to get in touch with them and finally get that offer.”

Fleming (6-3, 195) got in contact with Clemson receivers coach Jeff Scott, who informed him of the offer.

“He just said he really liked my game and everything,” Fleming said. “He said I’d be a really good fit down there, and he asked me to come down soon, so we’ll try to get down there (for a visit).”

Fleming called the offer from the Tigers “a receiver’s dream,” citing Clemson’s label as “Wide Receiver U”.

“It means a lot, especially with that label on it,” he said. “Just to be a receiver and have a school like that offer you, that’s like a receiver’s dream. So, it’s a really big offer.”

Fleming had a chance to see Clemson’s receivers and squad in person last September, when he attended the Tigers’ win over Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.

“They’ve got some dogs on that team,” he said. “I mean everybody does, but they’ve got a real good team and a real good program.”

Along with Clemson, Fleming carries offers from Penn State, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin, among others.

He currently has no timetable for his college decision, but knows what will be important to him when he makes that decision.

“I know coaches are just temporary, but you have to have a coach that really cares about football and his program and his kids,” Fleming said. “And obviously a good school from an academic standpoint because you don’t play sports your whole life.”

There’s a lot of time left in his recruiting process, but Clemson is in a good position early on after pulling the trigger on the offer.

“I mean just having a label as Wide Receiver U… It means a lot, so you can throw them up there with some of the top schools,” he said.

Fleming says he hasn’t yet scheduled any trips for this summer but wants to get out to schools such as Ohio State, Michigan, Virginia Tech and Clemson moving forward. He visited Alabama, Georgia and Penn State this spring.

As a sophomore last season, he recorded 69 receptions for 1,462 yards and 20 touchdowns. As a freshman in 2016, he had 36 catches for 956 yards and 13 scores.

Fleming is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 prospect in Pennsylvania, No. 1 wide receiver and No. 2 overall prospect for the class of 2020.