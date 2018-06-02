Clemson strikes first

Clemson took the early lead against Vanderbilt in the winner’s bracket game of the Clemson Regional Saturday thanks to RBI singles from Chris Williams and Drew Wharton in the top of the first inning.

Williams drove in Logan Davidson with a base hit through the left side for a 1-0 lead. Davidson led the game off with a double down the left field line.

Seth Beer, who drew a walk to get on, later made the score 2-0 when Drew Wharton hit safely through the left side with two outs.

At the end of the Clemson first, the Tigers led 2-0.