Clemson to get closer look at West Virginia TE

Clemson will soon get a closer look at an under-the-radar tight end prospect it has been tracking.

Huntington (W.Va.)’s Bryce Damous was invited to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp, which will take place over the next two weeks.

Clemson’s staff wants to further evaluate Damous, who was recently in contact with Tigers offensive analyst Tyler Grisham.

“He was asking me to come to camp,” Damous said, “and telling me how Clemson would use me if they decided to offer me.”

Damous (6-3, 230) has signed up to compete at the full opening session of the Swinney Camp from June 5-7.

“I want to show them that I’m aggressive, coachable and willing to do anything to play,” he said.

Damous is high on Clemson and hopes his camp performance will put him in position to earn an offer.

“I think Clemson is a great place to get an education and to play,” he said. “I would be extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson. I’ve always been a fan of Clemson.”

Damous owns offers from Morgan State and Tennessee Tech, while schools such as Louisville, Marshall, Ohio and Cincinnati are showing interest along with Clemson.

He has been invited to camp at all of the aforementioned schools, as well as Purdue, Elon, Morgan State and Tennessee Tech.