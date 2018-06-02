Countdown to First Pitch: Vandy vs. Clemson

Top-seeded Clemson welcomes second-seeded Vanderbilt to Doug Kingsmore Stadium for the second consecutive season as the two teams meet in the winner’s bracket of the 2018 Clemson Regional. The Tigers will be in visiting team in the contest that is scheduled for a 7:00 p.m. first pitch.

The Series

Meetings: 6 (first met in 1984)

Series Record: Series tied 3-3

Record at Clemson: Vanderbilt leads 3-2 (Vanderbilt leads 3-2 at DKS)

Last Meeting(s): Vanderbilt won 2 of 3 meetings at the 2017 Clemson Regional (9-4, 0-6, 8-0)

Lee: Lee trails 1-2 (1-2 at Clemson)

NCAA Tournament Notes

Clemson is making its 43rd NCAA Tournament appearance (10th consecutive and 31 of last 32 seasons). All-time the Tigers are 119-91 (.567) in the NCAA Tournament with a 49-15 record at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Vanderbilt is making its 17th NCAA Tournament appearance (13th consecutive and 14 of last 15 seasons). All-time the Commodores are 55-36 (.604) in the NCAA Tournament with a 10-13 record in true road games).

Clemson has previously faced a current SEC team 59 times in NCAA Tournament play. The Tigers are 30-29 in those contests, including a 12-5 record in games at home.

Vanderbilt has previously faced a current ACC team 33 times in NCAA Tournament play. The Commodores are 16-17 in those contests, including a 8-9 record in true road games.

Worth Noting

Clemson is 5-4 all-time on June 2nd with a 4-0 record at home.

The Tigers and Vanderbilt have five common opponents (Austin Peay, Georgia, Louisville, Presbyterian, and South Carolina) in 2018. Clemson went 8-4 in those games (Austin Peay – 3-6, 10-1, 3-2 in 11; Georgia – 3-6, 1-6; Louisville – 3-1, 4-3, 1-5; Presbyterian – 14-4; South Carolina – 2-3, 5-1, 8-1) while the Commodores were 6-4 (Austin Peay – 19-6; Georgia – 2-3, 5-3, 8-3; Louisville – 4-8; Presbyterian – 7-1, 15-2; South Carolina – 7-8, 8-1, 9-10).

Clemson has faced every current SEC program except for LSU and Missouri. The Tigers are 404-376-7 in those contests with a 206-126-2 mark at home.

Coach Lee has faced six SEC programs (Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, & Vanderbilt). Lee is 18-23 all-time against current SEC teams (11-7 at CU, 7-16 at CofC).

The Commodores

Head Coach: Tim Corbin (16th season at Vanderbilt)

2017 Record: 36-25-1 (15-13-1; 3rd SEC East) – Corvallis Super Regional

2018 Preseason: 3rd in SEC East (out of 7 teams)

Road Record: 7-11 (12-13 in 2017)

Clemson Regional: Defeated #3-seed St. John’s (NY) 2-0 on Friday

2018 Batting Stats: .264 (6.1 RPG) with 99 2B, 11 3B, 52 HR, 265 BB, 62 HBP, 511 K, 94-115 SB

2018 Pitching Stats: 4.10 ERA, .241 OBA (440 hits), 214 BB & 526 K in 494.1 innings

2018 Fielding Stats: .982 (36 errors in 2016 chances)

The Tigers

2017 Record: 42-21 (17-13; 3rd Atlantic) – Clemson Regional

2018 Preseason: 3rd in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)

Home Record: 27-7 (29-11 in 2017)

Clemson Regional: Defeated #4-seed Morehead State 4-3 in 10 innings on Friday

2018 Batting Stats: .262 (6.5 RPG) with 91 2B, 2 3B, 95 HR, 332 BB, 55 HBP, 509 K, 49-66 SB

2018 Pitching Stats: 3.32 ERA, .231 OBA (469 hits), 221 BB & 495 K in 545.2 innings

2018 Fielding Stats: .974 (59 errors in 2270 chances)

Projected Starting Lineups

Vanderbilt

C 19 Stephen Scott (JR/.252 BA with 11 2B, 12 HR, & 36 RBI in 48 games)

1B 22 Julian Infante (JR/.188 BA with 5 2B, 1 HR, & 15 RBI in 45 games)

2B 10 Ethan Paul (JR/.230 BA with 12 2B, 8 HR, & 39 RBI in 57 games)

SS 12 Connor Kaiser (JR/.283 BA with 12 2B, 3 HR, & 34 RBI in 54 games)

3B 99 Jayson Gonzalez (FR/.227 BA with 3 2B, 5 HR, & 28 RBI in 42 games)

LF 18 Pat DeMarco (FR/.273 BA with 10 2B, 9 HR, & 40 RBI in 57 games)

CF 16 Austin Martin (FR/.330 BA with 11 2B, 1 HR, & 17 RBI in 54 games)

RF 51 JJ Bleday (SO/.369 BA with 5 2B, 3 HR, & 13 RBI in 34 games)

DH 5 Philip Clarke (FR/.308 BA with 16 2B, 4 HR, & 34 RBI in 53 games)

Clemson

C 10 Kyle Wilkie (SO/.319 BA with 9 2B, 4 HR, & 36 RBI in 59 games)

1B 27 Chris Williams (SR/.276 BA with 11 2B, 17 HR, & 66 RBI in 60 games)

2B 9 Jordan Greene (JR/.256 BA with 5 2B, 5 HR, & 21 RBI in 45 games)

SS 8 Logan Davidson (SO/.293 BA with 17 2B, 15 HR, & 45 RBI in 60 games)

3B 25 Patrick Cromwell (SR/.228 BA with 6 2B, 7 HR, & 26 RBI in 55 games)

LF 5 Sam Hall (FR/.242 BA with 4 2B, 2 HR, & 7 RBI in 23 games)

CF 13 Drew Wharton (SR/.250 BA with 12 2B, 7 HR, & 38 RBI in 60 games)

RF 28 Seth Beer (JR/.313 BA with 11 2B, 21 HR, & 53 RBI in 60 games)

DH 4 Grayson Byrd (*JR/.239 BA with 2 2B, 9 HR, & 26 RBI in 45 games)

Projected Starting Pitchers

JR RHP 29 Patrick Raby (4-5/14 app/11 GS/3.47 ERA (62.1 IP)/.268 OBA (63 hits)/28 BB/52 K)

vs.

*SO LHP 24 Jake Higginbotham (6-1/15 app/15 GS/3.27 ERA (77.0 IP)/.230 OBA (65 hits)/30 BB/62 K)

Tiger Career Stats vs. Vanderbilt:

Player AVG G-S AB R H RBI BB K HR Other

Logan Davidson .429 3-3 14 0 6 0 0 2 0 2B

Kyle Wilkie .286 3-3 7 0 2 1 3 1 0 2B

Grayson Byrd .273 3-3 11 1 3 1 0 4 0 3B

Seth Beer .250 3-3 8 3 2 1 3 2 1 2 HBP

Jordan Greene .100 3-3 10 0 1 1 0 4 0

Robert Jolly .000 1-0 2 0 0 0 0 2 0

Chris Williams .000 2-0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0

Drew Wharton .000 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0

Patrick Cromwell N/A 1-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Player ERA G-S W-L IP H R ER BB SO OBA

Brooks Crawford 0.00 1-0 0-0 3.1 2 0 0 0 4 .182

Jacob Hennessy 0.00 1-0 0-0 0.1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Carson Spiers 13.50 1-0 0-0 0.2 2 1 1 0 2 .400

Ryley Gilliam N/A 1-0 0-0 0.0 3 3 3 0 0 1.000