McGuire: "We felt like we had the opportunity to win"

McGuire: "We felt like we had the opportunity to win"

Baseball

McGuire: "We felt like we had the opportunity to win"

Morehead State head coach Mike McGuire felt like his team let one slip away in the loss to Clemson.

Watch the Morehead State postgame press conference on TCITV:

 

, , , Baseball

More TCI

Latest

reply
19hr

Clemson has offered Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia five-star wide receiver Julian Fleming, he announced via social media Friday afternoon. Fleming (6-3, 195) is ranked as the country’s No. 1 (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home