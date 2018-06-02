McGuire: "We felt like we had the opportunity to win"

Morehead State head coach Mike McGuire felt like his team let one slip away in the loss to Clemson.
Morehead State head coach Mike McGuire felt like his team let one slip away in the loss to Clemson.
Watch the Morehead State postgame press conference on TCITV:
While Clemson’s offense struggled to find itself in Game 2 of the Clemson Regional Friday, Brooks Crawford kept the Tigers in the game. Pitching against one of the country’s best hitting teams, the righty (…)
On Friday, Clemson extended a scholarship offer to Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia five-star wide receiver Julian Fleming. The rising junior is ranked as the country’s No. 1 receiver in the class of (…)
Clemson head coach Monte Lee, second baseman Jordan Greene, pitcher Brooks Crawford and outfielder Drew Wharton talk about the Tigers, 4-3, win over Morehead State Friday in Game 2 of the Clemson Regional. (…)
Jordan Greene’s base knock through the left side in the bottom of the 10th inning scored Drew Wharton from second base, lifting top-seed Clemson to a 4-3 victory over No. 4 seed Morehead State Friday in the (…)
Clemson picked up two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the game against Morehead State. Kyle Wilkie’s two-out base hit, which came off the glove of Eagles’ shortstop Reid Leonard, allowed (…)
Clemson finally got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth inning when Seth Beer sent a 2-2 offering from Morehead State pitcher Dalton Stanbaugh. Beer’s home run sailed into the dark sky out of (…)
Clemson signee Justin Wrobleski may have a tough decision to make next week when the MLB draft occurs. The left hander would love to enroll this summer but is waiting to see where his name is called in he (…)
Vanderbilt pitcher Drake Fellows pitched seven scoreless innings, while striking out eight batters as the No. 2 Commodores beat No. 3 St. John’s, 2-0, in Game 1 of the Clemson Regional on Friday. “It (…)
Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin wasn’t sure who he would start tomorrow night against either Clemson or Morehead State in the winner’s bracket. Coach Corbin said he and his team were going (…)
Clemson has offered Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia five-star wide receiver Julian Fleming, he announced via social media Friday afternoon. Fleming (6-3, 195) is ranked as the country’s No. 1 (…)