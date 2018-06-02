No. 1 Illinois prospect gets Clemson offer on visit

Crystal Lake (Ill.) South four-star offensive tackle Trevor Keegan visited Clemson on Saturday and left campus with a new scholarship offer.

Keegan, the top-ranked prospect in the state of Illinois, announced via social media Saturday night that he has received an offer from Clemson.

“Truly psyched and humbled to receive an offer from Clemson University!!” Keegan wrote in a Twitter post.

Keegan (6-6, 310) carries more than two dozen offers altogether, including offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ole Miss and Oregon.

Besides Clemson, Keegan has been to Ohio State and Georgia thus far this year. He attended games at Oregon, Notre Dame, Penn State and Wisconsin last fall.

After wrapping up the Clemson visit, Keegan is set to visit Georgia on Sunday and Alabama on Monday.

Keegan is considered the No. 1 prospect in Illinois for the class of 2019 by all three major recruiting services. He is ranked as high as the No. 17 offensive tackle and No. 104 overall prospect in the 2019 class by 247Sports.