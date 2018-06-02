Tigers playing for a special boy: #4DYLAN

Some of you may already know the story Dylan Emery, some of you may not. For those of you who don’t he is the reason the Clemson players and coaches had #4DYLAN written on the left side of their ballcap in Friday’s 4-3 victory over Morehead State in Game 2 of the Clemson Regional.

Dylan, a six-month old from Greenwood, who was diagnosed last month with Krabbe disease, a disorder that destroys the protective coating of nerve cells in the brain and has no cure, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Dylan’s nine-year old brother, Andrew, wanted to help his little brother’s fight so he started a lemonade stand which brought in over $6,000 dollars to help with his brother’s medical expenses.

“I’m gonna spend it on doctor’s bills and stuff, and buy him a teddy bear too,” Andrew said to the Index-Journal in Greenwood last week. “I just want to help Dylan. He’s my baby brother.”

Team Dylan, which has its own hash tag (#teamdylan) is in full effect and it eventually reached the sleeve of Clemson second baseman Jordan Greene, who was recently contacted by the family. The junior, who picked up the idea from good friend and Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell, writes inspirational messages on the sleeve of his left arm. He picks a different message for each game.

In last week’s ACC Tournament semifinal game against Florida State, Greene wrote #4Dylan on his sleeve, which was caught on camera by Fox Sports South during the coverage.

Greene has since got the rest of the team to follow his lead and have written #4Dylan on their ballcaps. Now Andrew’s crusade to help his little brother will hopefully spread through the Clemson Family as well.

Clemson head coach Monte Lee told The Clemson Insider following Friday’s game that Greene and his teammates wanted to do something special for Dylan, which spearheaded the idea for the ballcaps as well as signing memorabilia and other things to help the family.

Dylan is receiving care at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh where he is with his parents Matt and Melissa.

“It’s very, very sweet. Andrew is an amazing older brother and he’s just 9-years-old,” Matt told ABC News. “While we were gone he wanted to do something to help raise money for Dylan and then he came up with a lemonade stand. He raised $5,860 in just two hours.”

If you want to help Team Dylan, click here for more information.