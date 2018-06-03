Davidson, Tigers are not done fighting

After losing 4-3 against No. 2 seed Vanderbilt Saturday night, top seed Clemson now finds itself fighting to keep its season alive in the Clemson Regional.

After scoring in the first and second innings to take a 3-0 lead, the Tigers could not get any more runs across the board. Although the team as a whole struggled offensively, Logan Davidson was 3-for-4 with an RBI.

Davidson’s three hits were half of the Tigers’ total. Clemson also struggled to hit the ball against Morehead State in the first game of the regional on Friday.

“I think a lot of (the hitting) attests to last night,” Davidson said after the game. “Just kind of getting at-bats under our belt. Prior to that it was six days off.

“So it’s been a while since we’ve seen live pitching but I think everybody is now more comfortable than they were going into the weekend.”

The Tigers (46-15) now have to win three consecutive games if they want to advance out of the regional, starting with playing St. John’s at noon today and then Vanderbilt again at 6 p.m should they survive and beat the Red Storm.

“It’s not over,” Davidson said. “We’re not done doing our thing. We have a resilient team. We’re going to compete. We will have a long day tomorrow but we’re going to get it done.”

If Clemson is going to get it done, it has to find a way to pick up runners in scoring position. The Tigers had a couple of opportunities late Saturday night to push the tying run across but they could not get that clutch hit.

“To be honest, it is not as hard as you think,” Clemson head coach Monte Lee said. “It is a lot harder on the coaches quiet honestly than it is the players. The players play. They were obviously very disappointed that we were unable to find a way to win the game tonight.

“But we told them by the time they get in the locker room to shower and change, then you need to move on from this game and get ready for tomorrow. We all know what is at stake for this team tomorrow and for this year. I think our guys are fine. Again, they competed as hard as they could, but Vanderbilt was the better team tonight.”

The Tigers, who are now 1-3 versus the Commodores the last two seasons in regional games, need to figure out a way to be the better team today or their season could be over.