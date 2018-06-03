In-state OL 'loved every minute' of Clemson visits

Living less than an hour and a half away from Columbia, Barnwell (S.C.) 2020 offensive lineman Briggs Kearse grew up a Gamecocks fan. But according to Kearse, the recruiting process has changed his perspective.

“I actually grew up a Carolina fan, but once I got into high school and began the recruiting process I just became a fan of college football,” Kearse told TCI.

Clemson is one college football program that Kearse, a rising junior, has taken a liking to early in the process. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound prospect has visited Clemson twice and come away very impressed.

Kearse attended the Wake Forest game last season and returned this spring to tour the facilities and watch a spring practice.

“They were great,” he said of the visits. “I loved every minute I was there. They have the nicest facilities, and the coaches are great. I really felt like I was being accepted and at home when I was there.”

The interest between Kearse and Clemson is mutual. Todd Bates, Kearse’s area recruiter for the Tigers, stopped by his school twice during the spring evaluation period.

“According to my coach he had good things to say and that I need to come to camp,” Kearse said.

Kearse is set to do just that; he will compete at the full first session of the Dabo Swinney Camp from June 5-7.

“I am very excited,” he said. “I can’t wait to get there and compete and learn from some of the greatest coaches in college football. … I hope to show them that I can pass protect and I’m physical.”

Should he earn an offer from Clemson in the future, it would be huge for the in-state recruit.

“It would be the most awesome thing ever to get an offer from an in-state school, especially one like Clemson,” he said. “It would definitely be a dream come true.”

Kearse received South Carolina Class 2A all-state honors as a sophomore last season.

He will also camp at schools such as NC State, Duke, Georgia, South Carolina and Furman this summer.