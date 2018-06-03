Lee proud of what his team accomplished

Clemson head coach Monte Lee wanted to make sure the media doesn’t forget all of the good things this team did during the season. Coach Lee also spent a lot of time praising players that may be moving on from the Tigers.
Clemson head coach Monte Lee wanted to make sure the media doesn’t forget all of the good things this team did during the season. Coach Lee also spent a lot of time praising players that may be moving on from the Tigers.
Chris Williams and Kyle Wilkie talk about the lost to Vanderbilt, the season and much more on TCITV:
Clemson’s baseball season came to a close Sunday the same way it did last year … at the hands of Vanderbilt in the Clemson Regional Finals. The Commodores eliminated Clemson for a second straight season (…)
Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High School four-star cornerback Luke Hill named Clemson one of his top 10 schools on Sunday night via social media. Maryland, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Penn (…)
After getting nothing the first three innings, Clemson got back in the game a little bit in the bottom of the fourth inning when Chris Williams took a 0-1 offering from Mason Hickman to left field. The (…)
Although it was still early, things were not looking good for top-seeded Clemson as it trailed No. 3 seed St. John’s midway through the elimination game Sunday in the Clemson Regional. The (…)
Clemson head coach Monte Lee and Ryan Miller spoke to the media following the Tigers’ 9-8 win over St. John’s in the elimination game of the Clemson Regional Sunday at Doug Kingsmore (…)
Clemson was left for dead in the sixth inning after St. John’s pitcher Jeff Belge struck out Seth Beer for the Tigers’ second out and still trailing by two runs. The strikeout was the lefty’s ninth (…)
Sam Hall singled to left center in the top of seventh inning and then Kier Meredith walked. Chris Williams then came through with a two-run single to extend Clemson’s lead to 7-3.
With runners at second and third with two outs and facing a 3-2 count from St. John’s pitcher Jeff Belge, Clemson catcher Kyle Wilkie smashed a double off the wall in left centerfield in the top of the (…)
Seth Beer hit his 56 career home run in Sunday’s elimination game of the Clemson Regional against St. John’s at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Beer sent the 1-2 offering from Jeff Belge to left centerfield to get (…)