No. 1 Michigan prospect looking to visit Clemson

After landing a scholarship offer from Clemson last month, Oak Park (Mich.) four-star lineman Justin Rogers is looking to check out Clemson sooner than later.

Rogers, the top-ranked prospect in the state of Michigan for the 2020 class, said he could visit campus as soon as this month.

“I’m going to be down there in that area because I’ve got family in Atlanta, Georgia, and Clemson’s like an hour away,” Rogers said. “I just want to see how the academics are, and just bond with the coaches and the players.”

Clemson dispensed the offer to Rogers on May 15.

“It felt good,” he said. “It’s a really big offer for me. Good football program, good coaching staff. Now I’m just trying to build a relationship with the players and the coaches.”

Rogers (6-3, 311) plays offensive tackle and both defensive end and tackle for Oak Park. He isn’t entirely sure of the position he would play for Clemson, but says he could play on either side of the ball at the next level.

“Some schools, they have me as right tackle. Some have me as defense,” he said. “Some schools see me as a D-end, the three-technique (D-tackle). It’s different stuff right now. It doesn’t really matter. I can play both sides of the ball.”

Rogers said he has kept in touch with Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell since the Tigers offered.

“He told me just really keep working, just get better as you go along in high school,” Rogers said.

Rodgers is one of the top rising junior prospects in the country, as evidenced by his list of nearly 40 offers that includes the likes of Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Florida, Florida State, Miami and Southern Cal.

Where does Clemson stand with the stud recruit early in his recruitment?

“They’re definitely high on my list,” he said.

Rogers is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 prospect from Michigan, No. 1 offensive guard and No. 13 overall prospect in the class of 2020.