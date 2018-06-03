Top-100 corner names Clemson in top group

Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High School four-star cornerback Luke Hill named Clemson one of his top 10 schools on Sunday night via social media.

Maryland, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Penn State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Florida and Alabama also made the cut for the class of 2020 prospect.

“Today being my mothers birthday I would like to thank you everyone who has pushed me to be the best I can be so far,” Hill wrote in a Twitter post. “After discussion with my family I’ve decided to release my Top 10 (No order).”

Hill (5-11, 170) is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 6 cornerback and No. 62 overall prospect in the 2020 class.

Clemson offered Hill in early May, and he told The Clemson Insider afterward that it’s his “dream” school.

“The offer showed me that I can accomplish my dreams if I work for them,” Hill said.

Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed visited Hill’s school in April to watch him work out during the spring evaluation period.

“He told me how him and the defensive coordinator (Brent Venables) were talking about me and like the way I play,” Hill said. “He mentioned how he likes my hunger to work and aggression on the field.”

Hill is scheduled to visit Clemson for the first time on June 13.