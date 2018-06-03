Vanderbilt pitching quiets Tigers’ bats

There is not much else to say other than Vanderbilt just out played Clemson Saturday night in the winner’s bracket game of the Clemson Regional.

The fact the final score was 4-3 made it even more of a tough loss for first baseman Chris Williams and his teammates. It was clear that Williams was upset, but he’s not giving up on their season just yet.

Clemson will play St. John’s at noon today in the elimination game. The Tigers have to win twice to avoid elimination. The winner will play Vanderbilt at six o’clock tonight in the championship round.

If the Tigers (46-15) can win both games, then they will play Vanderbilt in a winner-take-all game Monday night.

“We just fell short by one run. It hurts but we will come back tomorrow and be just as good as we can be,” Williams said afterward.

A lot was on the line for both Clemson and Vanderbilt and it became a battle amongst pitchers. Unfortunately for Clemson, outfielder Seth Beer just wasn’t on his A-game.

Beer again struggled at the plate as he went 0-for-4 and is now just 1-for-9 in Clemson’ two NCAA Tournament games thus far. The Tigers as a team did not fare much better. They finished with six hits and had just three after the first inning.

“I wouldn’t say we were getting frustrated, it was just more that we couldn’t get things done from inning to inning,” Williams said. “You give credit to Vanderbilt’s pitching staff…but it is baseball. Sometimes you are able to come through and sometimes you aren’t.”

The Commodores (33-25) struck out nine Tigers overall as head coach Tim Corbin used five different pitchers to keep Clemson off balance. Relievers Patrick Raby, Jackson Gillis, Reid Schaller and Chandler Day combined to pitch five scoreless innings and allowed just one hit.

“Give Vanderbilt a lot of credit,” Clemson head coach Monte Lee said. “We jumped on them early and scored two runs in the first two innings, but they responded in the second inning with a big inning to tie the game … The big difference is their bullpen did a great job against us.

“We had some opportunities with runners on base, but they pitched out of some rough spots.”