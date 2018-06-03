Wilkie comes through, Tigers take the lead

With runners at second and third with two outs and facing a 3-2 count from St. John’s pitcher Jeff Belge, Clemson catcher Kyle Wilkie smashed a double off the wall in left centerfield in the top of the sixth inning in the elimination game of the Clemson Regional.

Trailing 3-1 at the start if the sixth inning, Logan Davidson got a one-out walk and then Chris Williams kept the inning alive by doing the same thing one batter later.

With two outs and the count full, Wilkie smashed Belge’s pitch to deep left field, where it bounced off the wall for a standup double, allowing both Davidson and Williams to come home to tie the game, 3-3.

Clemson took the lead on the next at-bat when Drew Wharton singled through the left side to bring Wilkie home. Wharton later scored on a wild pitch to extend the lead to 5-3.