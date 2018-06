After getting nothing the first three innings, Clemson got back in the game a little bit in the bottom of the fourth inning when Chris Williams took a 0-1 offering from Mason Hickman to left field.

The ball easily cleared the left field wall and got the Tigers on the board with a two-run home run. It marked Williams’ 18th home run of the season. The long ball scored Logan Davidson, who earlier had a one-out walk.

Clemson trailed 5-2 after four innings.