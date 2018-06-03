Williams' single extends Clemson's lead

Sam Hall singled to left center in the top of seventh inning and then Kier Meredith walked.
Chris Williams then came through with a two-run single to extend Clemson’s lead to 7-3.
Sam Hall singled to left center in the top of seventh inning and then Kier Meredith walked.
Chris Williams then came through with a two-run single to extend Clemson’s lead to 7-3.
Although it was still early, things were not looking good for top-seeded Clemson as it trailed No. 3 seed St. John’s midway through the elimination game Sunday in the Clemson Regional. The (…)
Clemson head coach Monte Lee and Ryan Miller spoke to the media following the Tigers’ 9-8 win over St. John’s in the elimination game of the Clemson Regional Sunday at Doug Kingsmore (…)
Clemson was left for dead in the sixth inning after St. John’s pitcher Jeff Belge struck out Seth Beer for the Tigers’ second out and still trailing by two runs. The strikeout was the lefty’s ninth (…)
With runners at second and third with two outs and facing a 3-2 count from St. John’s pitcher Jeff Belge, Clemson catcher Kyle Wilkie smashed a double off the wall in left centerfield in the top of the (…)
Seth Beer hit his 56 career home run in Sunday’s elimination game of the Clemson Regional against St. John’s at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Beer sent the 1-2 offering from Jeff Belge to left centerfield to get (…)
After landing a scholarship offer from Clemson last month, Oak Park (Mich.) four-star lineman Justin Rogers is looking to check out Clemson sooner than later. Rogers, the top-ranked prospect in the (…)
After losing 4-3 against No. 2 seed Vanderbilt Saturday night, top seed Clemson now finds itself fighting to keep its season alive in the Clemson Regional. After scoring in the first and second innings to (…)
There is not much else to say other than Vanderbilt just out played Clemson Saturday night in the winner’s bracket game of the Clemson Regional. The fact the final score was 4-3 made it even more of a (…)
Clemson head coach Monte Lee, shortstop Logan Davidson and first baseman Chris Williams spoke with the media following Saturday’s 4-3 loss to Vanderbilt in the winner’s bracket game of the (…)