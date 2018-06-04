Beer is Clemson, and Clemson will miss him

Seth Beer did not go out at Clemson the way he, his coaches and teammates would have liked. This year’s Clemson Regional was a tough one for the All-American and former Dick Howser Award winner.

After a great conclusion to the regular season and then a continuation of it in the ACC Tournament, Beer was just not himself in the Clemson Regional this past weekend. The junior was just 2-for-17 in Clemson’s four games with two home runs and 2 RBIs.

However, none of that mattered when he went up to the plate for what was likely his last at-bat, which coincidently was the Tigers’ last at-bat in 2018. The fans, as they had earlier back in the seventh inning, stood up and gave the outfielder a standing ovation for what he has meant to the Clemson baseball program the last three years.

As Vanderbilt celebrated winning the Clemson Regional for a second straight year and advancing to the Super Regional Round, Beer was greeted by each of his teammates with a hug in the dugout. It was a testament to the level of respect he had not just by Clemson fans, but what he means to each player in the clubhouse.

“A guy like Seth Beer, what has he meant to our program,” Lee said. “Well, we hosted three regionals and we have won 40-plus games three consecutive years. So we have done some good things in this program in the last three years since Seth Beer has been here.

“He has been a huge part of it. We certainly would not be in the position that we are in if it wasn’t for him because he won a lot of ballgames for us time and time and time again.”

Beer’s Clemson career more than likely came to an end at Doug Kingsmore Stadium Sunday night. The junior is expected to be a first-round pick tonight as the Major League Baseball Draft gets underway.

He finished his career with 56 career home runs, fourth best in Clemson history and just three off Jeff Baker’s mark of 59. His 22 home runs this season finish as the ninth best single-season mark in school history as well.

“What people don’t know or understand is just how hard he has worked,” Lee said. “The example he has set for every other player in this program, just on how hard he has worked and how good of a job he has done on coaching and mentoring the younger players.

“There are little kids that come to Clemson that workout on our back field and come and hit in our cages and Seth will just take his time, because he is always down there, to speak to anybody to try and share and help young people. That is the kind of young man he is. Not only does he work hard and he is a phenomenal player, but he gives back and he is going to give back to the game for a long time.”

Lee says that when people look at Clemson baseball they are looking at Seth Beer. “He is the guy that represents the Clemson program as good as anybody.”