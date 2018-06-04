Breaking News: Beer will be taken No. 28 overall by Astros in MLB Draft

A day after his Clemson career came to an end, outfielder Seth Beer, one of the more decorated players in the history of the program, was drafted No. 28 overall by the Houston Astros in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft Monday.

Beer, who became the 14th Clemson player selected in the first round, finished his Clemson career as one of the greatest power hitters in the history of the program. He had 56 career home runs, which ranks fourth all-time in school history.

He is the first Tiger taken in the first round of the draft since Richie Schaffer was selected in the first round by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2012.

This past year, while leading the Tigers to an ACC Regular Season Championship, Beer hit 22 home runs, the ninth best single-season mark in school history.

This past season, Beer played in all 63 games as Clemson produced a 47-16 record, the program’s best season in 12 years. The Georgia native hit .301 overall, while driving in 54 runs.

Beer had a slug percentage of .642. He struck out 36 times, but he drew a team-high 54 walks and was hit a team-high 13 times.

This past season, he led the team with his 22 home runs and in slug percentage and on base percentage (.456). He was second in RBIs and batting average and was third in doubles with 11.

Beer best year came during his freshman campaign when he became the third Clemson player in history and the first freshman to win the Dick Howser Award, which is given every year to the nation’s best player. It is baseball’s equivalent to the Heisman Trophy.

The three-time All-American joined Kris Benson (1996) and Khalil Greene (2002) as the only Tigers to win the award; became the first freshman to win the award. That season Beer hit .369 with 57 runs scored, 13 doubles, 18 homers, 70 RBIs, a .700 slugging percentage, .535 on-base percentage, 62 walks, 15 hit-by-pitches in 62 starts.

Last year, Beer hit .298 with 51 runs, 17 doubles, a triple, 16 homers, 53 RBIs, a .606 slugging percentage, .478 on-base percentage, 64 walks, 14 hit-by-pitches and two steals in 63 starts.