Clemson signee Raffield talks MLB Draft decision

Clemson signee Carter Raffield is expected to be selected in the 2018 MLB Draft, a three-day, 40-round event that begins on Monday night.

Raffield, a right-handed pitcher from Cochran (Ga.) Bleckley County High School, is ranked as the No. 341 MLB Draft prospect for 2018 according to Baseball America.

After presumably hearing his name called this week, Raffield will have a decision to make — whether to turn pro or enroll at Clemson this summer. So where does he stand with that decision heading into the draft?

“As of now I plan on going to Clemson,” Raffield told The Clemson Insider. “There are great benefits with both going pro and going to college, but I think God is leading me to college. But whatever God’s plan is I will be happy no matter what.”

Entering his senior season, Raffield was named a second-team preseason All-American by Rawlings-Pefect Game. The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder battled a minor injury at the beginning of the season, but performed well after his return to full health.

“My senior season went well,” he said. “I had mild tendinitis at the start of the season and did not pitch very much. I threw more towards the mid-to-late season. I pitched very well when I was on the mound. I also played at third and first earlier in the season when I did not pitch.”

Raffield has kept up with Clemson’s season and been impressed by what the Tigers accomplished this year, posting a 47-16 record, earning a share of the ACC Regular Season Championship and hosting a regional for the third straight year — one of only four schools to do that (Florida, Florida State, Texas Tech).

“I think they have had a very successful season,” he said.

The future Tiger has kept in frequent contact with Clemson’s coaching staff and informed them of his intention to enroll this summer.

“I talk with the coaches often,” he said. “I have already told them about this summer and I will enroll.”