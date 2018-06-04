Swinney on the passing of Dwight Clark

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney released a few comments Monday evening after learning about the death of former Clemson legend Dwight Clark.

The former Tiger and San Francisco 49er passed away from ALS at his California home alongside his family Monday afternoon.

“My heart breaks today,” said Clemson Head Football Coach Dabo Swinney. “When I was growing up, I remember watching Dwight Clark play. As a receiver he was someone I looked up to. I remember his catch against the Dallas Cowboys.

“Then I had the opportunity meet him and play golf with him when I became the head coach at Clemson,” Swinney said in a statement. “He sent me a signed ball with a diagram of that play against the Cowboys and I still have that in my office in a prominent place.

“About a month ago when he was inducted into the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame, I returned the favor somewhat in that I had a No. 30 Clemson jersey made with his name on it and I sent it to him with some other Clemson items. He called and left me a voice mail to thank me for the jersey and to tell me the jerseys today weren’t anything like the tear-away jerseys from his day.

“He closed by telling me how proud he was of our program. That meant a lot.”