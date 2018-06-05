Beer gets surprise message from Houston Texans’ star

As one might expect, Clemson outfielder Seth Beer received a lot of calls, texts and messages following his first round selection by the Houston Astros Monday night in the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft. However, there was one that really surprised him.

When he looked at his phone, he saw he had a twitter notification from no other than former Clemson wide receiver, now Houston Texans’ wideout, Deandre Hopkins. The NFL Pro Bowler sent Beer a direct message.

“It was just crazy,” Beer described to the media on Tuesday. “I was checking my phone and I saw on Twitter in my DMs and I was like ‘Oh, my gosh!’ I looked at my girlfriend, Taylor, and was like ‘Hopkins just slid into my DMs. How funny is that?’”

Hopkins of course was drafted in the first round by the Houston Texans with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. Beer was the No. 28 pick on Monday night. Hopkins was the first of several former Clemson players who were drafted or signed by the Texans in recent years.

“He just said congratulations and best of luck,” Beer recalled of the conversation with Hopkins. “He said when you get here, and we were talking, he said to make sure you reach out to me. I said of course and thanks for all the support. He is a great guy.”

In 2016, former defensive tackle D.J. Reader was selected in the fourth round by the Texans, while quarterback Deshaun Watson was chosen with the No. 12 overall pick in 2017 and Carlos Watkins was taken in the fourth round later in the same draft.

“You have to think of all the guys that run through that area,” Beer said. “It was really cool because they reached out to me and congratulated me and all of sudden I’m like, ‘Wow!’ I feel like a little fan girl.’

“I was telling my dad, and he loves football, he was like, ‘Really, you have (Hopkins’) number?’ ‘Naha, you can’t have it, Dad! Let’s be real here.’”

Watch Beer talk about his DM with Hopkins at the 2:17 mark of this video.