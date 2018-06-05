Dreams do come true for Clemson’s Beer

Clemson outfielder Seth Beer told the media he knew after the Boston pick Monday night that the Houston Astros were going to pick him with the 28th overall pick in the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft.

“My heart just sank,” Beer said Tuesday to the media. “It is something you just dream about as a kid. Growing up, that was the kind of stuff that drives me every day. To see my family there to experience it with me, it is something I will cherish for the rest of my life. Just too finally get to that pick and the amount of commercials that were leading up to it just felt like hours and hours and hours.

“Finally seeing the commissioner of baseball go up there, playing that in my head since the sixth grade of him saying my name, and it was finally happening, it was just an incredible experience. I am so blessed to be picked by this great organization.”

Beer was Clemson’s first first-round draft pick since Richie Shaffer was chosen in the first round in 2012. He is also the Tigers’ 14th first-round draft pick in history.

Beer is Clemson’s second three-time All-American in history, including 2018, when he was a first-team All-American and hit .301 with 22 homers, 11 doubles, 54 RBIs, 64 runs, a .642 slugging percentage, 54 walks, and a .456 on-base percentage.

In his three-year career, he hit .321 with 56 homers, 41 doubles, a triple, 177 RBIs, 172 runs, a .648 slugging percentage, 180 walks, 42 hit-by-pitches, and a .489 on-base percentage in 188 games. He became the first Tiger in history to hit 16 or more home runs in three consecutive seasons. He has also reached base via a hit, walk or hit-by-pitch in 178 of his 187 career games with a plate appearance.

Beer was the first Tiger taken by the Astros since John Hinson and Chris Epps in the 2011 draft.