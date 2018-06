Clemson pitcher Ryley Gilliam was drafted in the fifth-round Tuesday by the New York Mets with the 140th overall pick.

Gilliam had an All-American season for the Tigers in 2018. The hard-throwing righty had a 1.41 ERA and an ACC-high 11 saves as Clemson’s closer.

He pitched in 38 innings and had 54 strikeouts and 22 walks. Opponents were batting just .165 against him.

Gilliam’s pick value is approximated at $379,400.