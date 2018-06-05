Miller picked by Diamondbacks in MLB Draft

Clemson pitcher Ryan Miller was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday in the sixth round of the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft.

Miller was taken No. 189 overall in the draft.

The senior just finished up his career at Clemson where he had an outstanding performance in the Clemson Regional win over St. John’s last weekend. Miller’s performance allowed Clemson to rally and beat the Red Storm to advance to the championship round.

The righty was named to the All-Clemson Regional Team for his performance.

This past season, Miller led Clemson with a 7-1 record in 26 appearances. A bullpen pitcher, the righty was often called in to put out the flames like he did against St. John’s in the regional.

Miller had a 2.51 ERA, the best on the staff among those who pitched 60-plus innings. He worked 71.2 innings this year. He struck out 64 and walked just 17 batters, while holding opponents to a .234 batting average.