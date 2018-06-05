Swinney Camp Notes: Day 1, Session 2

The first high school session of the 2018 Dabo Swinney Camp began Tuesday morning and continued with another session Tuesday evening.

The media was allowed to watch the first three periods of the Tuesday evening session. The Clemson Insider was on hand for the session, which per usual took place at the indoor practice facility and outdoor practice fields. Here are some news and notes from what we observed:

— The defensive back group featured a few noteworthy prospects, including Central (S.C.) Daniel 2020 safety Tyler Venables, Oakton (Va.) Flint Hill School 2019 safety Trey Rucker and Nashville (Tenn.) Montgomery Bell Academy’s Jake Herbstreit.

Jake Herbstreit (pictured) is one of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit’s sons. Jake competed at both camp sessions Tuesday, as did his brother, Tye, who worked out with the wide receivers.

Tyler Venables is of course the son of Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables. Tyler received an offer from the Tigers last November, and he is a good looking athlete with a nice frame to work with.

Rucker is a lengthy safety at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds. He has Power Five offers from Indiana, Virginia, Purdue and Wake Forest.

— Tyler’s brother, Clemson linebacker signee Jake Venables, was working the camp as you’d expect.

— Another word on Hartsville (S.C.) 2020 four-star defensive lineman Demonte Capehart, who gave a verbal commitment to head coach Dabo Swinney before Tuesday’s first camp session began.

Capehart is fast and explosive with quick-twitch athletic ability. He is regarded as one of the best — if not the best — rising junior prospects in South Carolina, and we could see why as we watched him. He will be in the mix for five-star status moving forward.

Clemson defensive line coach Todd Bates made Capehart a priority target, and it paid off. Capehart again drew plenty of attention from Bates during the evening session drills, getting one-on-one coaching and advice in between reps.

Capehart, who also competed at the Swinney Camp last summer, is expected to be on campus for the full first session. Big get for the Tigers today.

— Clemson 2019 commitment Brannon Spector worked out with the receivers during the afternoon session today but was a spectator during the evening session. He did toss the ball around with Tee Higgins during water breaks, though.

— Clemson has so many staffers helping out with the camp that they had to rent a bunch of extra golf carts this year. We’re used to seeing everyone ride around in orange Clemson golf carts, but many of those working the camp had to use the rented ones.

— Speaking of golf carts, Clemson co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott rode up in one and spoke with members of the media before the start of the evening session.

Before riding off, Elliott said, “Busy day for y’all,” as if it wasn’t a really busy day for the coaches too.

He also added, “Tomorrow will be better.”

Indeed, tomorrow’s camp sessions are expected to feature the most talent of any of the three days this week.

Stay tuned as TCI will have the Swinney Camp covered all week.