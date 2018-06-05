Swinney Camp Photo Gallery 1

The first session of the Dabo Swinney High School football camp is underway. TCI was on hand to watch part of the first session Tuesday afternoon.
The first session of the Dabo Swinney High School football camp is underway. TCI was on hand to watch part of the first session Tuesday afternoon.
Check out some of the action in TCI’s Photo Gallery!
Clemson first baseman Chris Williams was selected in the eighth round of the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft Tuesday. Williams just conclude his career at Clemson on Sunday when he was named to the (…)
Clemson signee Charles Mack was selected in the sixth round of the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday. Mack, from Williamsville East High School in New York, was picked at No. 184 by the Minnesota (…)
The first high school session of the 2018 Dabo Swinney Football Camp kicked off Tuesday afternoon. The media was allowed to watch the first three periods of the Tuesday afternoon camp session. The Clemson (…)
Clemson pitcher Ryan Miller was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday in the sixth round of the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft. Miller was taken No. 189 overall in the draft. The senior just (…)
As one might expect, Clemson outfielder Seth Beer received a lot of calls, texts and messages following his first round selection by the Houston Astros Monday night in the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft. (…)
Clemson pitcher Ryley Gilliam was drafted in the fifth-round Tuesday by the New York Mets with the 140th overall pick. Gilliam had an All-American season for the Tigers in 2018. The hard-throwing righty (…)
Clemson landed a big commitment on Tuesday, the first day of the annual Dabo Swinney High School Football Camp. Hartsville (S.C.) 2020 four-star defensive tackle Demonte Capehart has given a verbal (…)
Clemson outfielder Seth Beer told the media he knew after the Boston pick Monday night that the Houston Astros were going to pick him with the 28th overall pick in the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft. “My (…)
Clemson is set to get another visit from a priority linebacker target this week. Birmingham (Ala.) Jackson-Olin four-star LaVonta Bentley will return to campus on Friday, the day after the first session of (…)
One of Clemson’s marquee summer recruiting events is here. A huge month for Clemson recruiting kicks off today as the first high school session of the Dabo Swinney Football Camp gets underway. The (…)