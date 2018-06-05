Williams picked in 8th round of MLB Draft

Clemson first baseman Chris Williams was selected in the eighth round of the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft Tuesday.

Williams just conclude his career at Clemson on Sunday when he was named to the All-Clemson Regional Team, after having a stellar tournament.

The California native was selected No. 244 overall by the Minnesota Twins. Clemson signee Charles Mack was taken by the Twins in the sixth round of the draft at 184.

Williams is the fourth member of the 2018 Tigers to go in the MLB Draft. Seth Beer was taken in the first round at No. 28 overall by Houston, while Ryley Gilliam was taken in the fifth round by the Mets and Ryan Miller was chosen in the sixth round by Arizona.

Williams had a solid three-year career at Clemson. The All-ACC performer led the Tigers with 72 RBIs this past season, while batting .281. He was also second on the team in home runs with 18 overall.

He had a .562 slug percentage that included 12 doubles. His on base percentage was .401.