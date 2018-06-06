4-star safety gets big Clemson offer on visit

Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer four-star safety Jalyn Phillips visited Clemson on Wednesday and left campus with a big scholarship offer from the Tigers.

Phillips announced the news via Twitter on Wednesday evening.

“Extremely Blessed to have received an offer from Clemson University!” he wrote.

Phillips has coveted a Clemson offer for quite some time. Prior to the offer, he named Clemson one of his top five schools this past weekend along with Southern Cal, Tennessee, Alabama and Oklahoma.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound prospect has visited Clemson numerous times, including for a couple of games last fall. He made Wednesday’s visit with his parents in conjunction with the Dabo Swinney Camp. He did not work out but was a spectator during the afternoon camp session.

At the time of his top-five announcement, Phillips said he would commit on Aug. 20.

ESPN rates Phillips as a four-star and ranks him as the No. 24 safety in the 2019 class. As a junior last season, he posted 58 tackles and an interception.

Phillips is teammates at Archer High School with priority Clemson cornerback target Andrew Booth.