Clemson visit impresses top OL teammates

The first high school session of the annual Dabo Swinney Football Camp got underway on Tuesday.

The headlining uncommitted prospects on hand for the afternoon camp workout were Pensacola (Fla.) teammates and offensive linemen Hunter Rayburn and Adrian Medley.

It marked the second visit to Clemson for both recruits, who also traveled to campus together in early March.

“We both really enjoyed it,” Rayburn told The Clemson Insider.

Rayburn (6-4, 315) and Medley (6-4, 310) have a combined total of over three dozen scholarship offers.

Clemson offered Medley during the March visit before extending an offer to Rayburn in May.

While on campus Tuesday, the duo toured the facilities and then watched the camp workout while talking with various members of the coaching and support staff. They were chauffeured around on a golf cart by recruiting operations coordinator Ty Clements and departed campus at around 3:30 p.m.

“It was great,” Rayburn said. “I loved getting to meet with all the coaches and talk with the people there. I love the atmosphere and feel there.”

What did they hear from the coaches?

“Everything was positive,” Rayburn said. “They talked to us about where they see us playing and talked about how they liked us there.”

The Tigers view Rayburn as a versatile lineman who could line up anywhere on the offensive front.

“Mainly center and guard,” he said, “but they talked about how I could play all three positions.”

Rayburn and Medley had an opportunity to meet with head coach Dabo Swinney.

“We talked for a while about the program and where he sees us,” Rayburn said. “He is a great football coach and a great guy. I like him a whole lot.”

One of the highlights of Rayburn’s experience was checking out the Allen Reeves football complex.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “By far one of the nicest we have seen.”

Rayburn saw his recruitment explode this spring as he collected offers from Florida, Florida State, Miami, Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M, Stanford and Clemson, among many others.

Asked when he would like to make his decision, Rayburn replied, “Probably pretty soon.”

According to Rayburn, the Swinney Camp visit improved the Tigers’ chances of landing his commitment.

“It helped them a whole lot,” he said. “Definitely one of the few I’m still considering.”

Rayburn and Medley made unofficial visits to Florida and Auburn together last month and are both set to officially visit Texas A&M this weekend.