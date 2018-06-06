Higginbotham drafted by the Braves

Baseball

Clemson LHP Jake Higginbotham was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the Major League Baseball Draft.

Jake was selected with pick No. 322 by the Atlanta Braves.

